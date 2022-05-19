Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to report sales of $48.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.60 million to $48.99 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $47.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $204.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.70 million to $213.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $233.05 million, with estimates ranging from $225.76 million to $240.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXK shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 364.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 421.8% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,818 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 105,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $612.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

