Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. RadNet posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). RadNet had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 14.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RadNet by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. RadNet has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

