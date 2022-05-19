Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. The GEO Group posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 36,559 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 555,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

GEO traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 59,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,924. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $876.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.67.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

