Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Banc of California reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE:BANC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.79. 305,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.44. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 6,012.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,573,000 after buying an additional 2,318,003 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

