Zacks: Brokerages Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.72. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAIN. Hovde Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other Main Street Capital news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Earl Jackson bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4,957.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAIN opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.09%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

