Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Sell

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NTCT stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetScout Systems (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

