Zacks Investment Research Lowers Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Anixa Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ANIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 988,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 50,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 47,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

