Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

AMBP opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $28,008,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $12,552,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,265,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,343,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

