Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

CLBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 69.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 821,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth $127,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 507,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth $64,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

