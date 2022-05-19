Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) to Hold

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

Shares of GOSS stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.76. 491,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,348. The company has a market capitalization of $598.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.12. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $169,601.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $51,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $367,628 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth $133,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 26.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

