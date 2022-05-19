Zacks Investment Research Lowers Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

DOC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

