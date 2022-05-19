Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 903.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

