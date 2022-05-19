Zcash (ZEC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Billion

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $181.85 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $99.86 or 0.00347667 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00063322 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00066425 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,412,562 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcash is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

