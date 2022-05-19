Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $18.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,754. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $309.00 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.74.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

