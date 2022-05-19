Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.49. Approximately 9,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,017,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Several analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.78.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $521,351.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,935 shares of company stock worth $4,955,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,836,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,520,000 after purchasing an additional 53,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,992,000 after purchasing an additional 734,024 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

