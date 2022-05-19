Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 268.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Zillow Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Zillow Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on Z. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Z stock opened at $41.39 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $164,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,645 shares of company stock worth $1,243,949. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.