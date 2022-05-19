Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Sells $80,977.65 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,384. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

