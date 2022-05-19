Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) traded up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.96 and last traded at $43.61. 11,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,292,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zillow Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

