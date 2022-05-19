ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.54 EPS

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 201.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share.

ZIM stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.05. 239,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,536. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.80%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,146.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 721,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,755.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 211,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,522.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 190,312 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

