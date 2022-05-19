Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $67,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Zoetis by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,496. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.25. The stock had a trading volume of 138,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.10 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.01 and its 200-day moving average is $202.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.29.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

