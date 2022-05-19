Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $100.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZM. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, FBN Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.96. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,008,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,534 shares of company stock worth $6,270,060. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 412.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 31.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

