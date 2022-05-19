Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $99.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zoom gained significant traction from the coronavirus-induced remote-working and strong demand for Zoom Phone. The company’s subscriber base jumped year-over-year, while enterprise customer base also grew rapidly. Easy to deploy, use, manage and solid scalability continue making Zoom’s software more popular among its customers. The company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. However, its growth in the Online business, which represents half of revenues, has been slower than the enterprise business due to the impact of the pandemic. Moreover, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

ZM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.65.

ZM opened at $84.69 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.96.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,534 shares of company stock worth $6,270,060. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $308,306,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

