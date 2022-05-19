Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $22.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 72,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,994. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. Zuora has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $169,162.73. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,279.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $63,874.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at $325,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zuora by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,572,000 after acquiring an additional 400,260 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,305,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,577,000 after acquiring an additional 94,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,451,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,680,000 after acquiring an additional 124,249 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.