-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) This Quarter

Analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DouYu International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). DouYu International posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOYU shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 987,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,541. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 275,072 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 445,588 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 824.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 942,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 840,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,493,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 274,144 shares during the period. 19.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

