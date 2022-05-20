-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. DURECT also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 270.27% and a negative return on equity of 60.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

DRRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. 915,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,085. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.47.

In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson bought 200,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 291,911 shares of company stock worth $154,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in DURECT by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

