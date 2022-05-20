-$0.07 EPS Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). VBI Vaccines also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 16,087.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.91. 12,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,591. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

