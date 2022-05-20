$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. Hillman Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $363.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of HLMN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 731,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,477,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,898,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 171,186 shares of company stock worth $1,799,302 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 26.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 31.4% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 865,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 206,694 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 307,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 35,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

