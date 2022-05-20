-$0.12 EPS Expected for Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spire Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spire Global.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.16 by 0.54. The business had revenue of 14.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.30 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE SPIR traded down 0.07 on Friday, hitting 1.43. 13,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,753. The business’s fifty day moving average is 1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is 2.89. Spire Global has a 12 month low of 1.25 and a 12 month high of 19.50.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

