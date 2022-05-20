$0.14 EPS Expected for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings. Advantage Solutions reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advantage Solutions.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

NASDAQ:ADV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.38. 330,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advantage Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.

In related news, CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 55,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $303,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $38,797.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,954 shares of company stock worth $623,394 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 132.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

