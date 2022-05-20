$0.34 EPS Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Overstock.com reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.26 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSTK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,236 shares of company stock worth $750,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Overstock.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Overstock.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Overstock.com by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Overstock.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 3.85. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Overstock.com (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.