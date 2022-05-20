$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. First Hawaiian posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of FHB stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.45. 765,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,393. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $31.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 176.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About First Hawaiian (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

