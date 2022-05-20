$0.59 EPS Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. O-I Glass posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 625,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP raised its position in O-I Glass by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 183,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in O-I Glass by 295.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

OI stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

