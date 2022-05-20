-$0.72 EPS Expected for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.71). Eledon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24.

ELDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $103,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ELDN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 25,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,132. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.