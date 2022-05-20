$0.90 EPS Expected for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. Radian Group reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,962 shares of company stock valued at $467,079. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,843,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $62,448,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter worth $47,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.60. 14,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,873. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

