-$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.34). Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.21) to ($5.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($3.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.23.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 200,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $4,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,267 shares of company stock worth $11,424,366 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.