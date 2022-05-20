-$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.34). Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.21) to ($5.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($3.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 200,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $4,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,267 shares of company stock worth $11,424,366 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

