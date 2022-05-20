1,192 Shares in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Purchased by Loews Corp

Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,882,000 after acquiring an additional 428,558 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Endava by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Endava by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Endava by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 393,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,436,000 after purchasing an additional 59,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Endava by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup reduced their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of DAVA traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,048. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.17. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

