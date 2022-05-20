$12.75 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) to report sales of $12.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.96 billion. Progressive reported sales of $11.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $51.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.20 billion to $52.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $58.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.29 billion to $61.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

NYSE:PGR traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,219. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $345,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,184,000 after buying an additional 46,799 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 22,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

