1,212 Shares in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.
BATS:IYLD opened at $20.67 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83.
