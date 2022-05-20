1,231 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP remained flat at $$141.19 during trading on Friday. 4,298,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,582. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $138.12 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.84.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

