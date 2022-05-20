$15.20 Million in Sales Expected for uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $15.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.90 million. uCloudlink Group posted sales of $17.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year sales of $84.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $88.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $113.54 million, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $119.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 62.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uCloudlink Group by 81.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 46,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,207. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. uCloudlink Group has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

