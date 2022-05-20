$151.30 Million in Sales Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $151.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.60 million and the highest is $154.30 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $146.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $633.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.90 million to $634.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $646.48 million, with estimates ranging from $612.56 million to $680.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

NXGN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 466,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.20, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $676,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after buying an additional 780,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,601,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,668,000 after buying an additional 486,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after buying an additional 400,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

