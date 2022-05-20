$157.00 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) will announce $157.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $165.68 million. Tilray reported sales of $142.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $643.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.70 million to $704.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $722.81 million, with estimates ranging from $658.80 million to $860.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Tilray by 320.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 764,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,204,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 2.53. Tilray has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

