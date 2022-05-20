1,575 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Mosaic by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

In other news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $61.17 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

