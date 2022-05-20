16 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,272.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,233.25 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,490.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,565.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

