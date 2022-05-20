16,364 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 40,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Vale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 232,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vale by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,551,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,911,000 after buying an additional 3,011,572 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

NYSE:VALE opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a yield of 14.2%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

Vale Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.