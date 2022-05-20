1,863 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $3.62 on Friday, reaching $358.71. 67,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,137. The stock has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $443.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.38. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

