1stdibs.Com (DIBS) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare 1stdibs.Com to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com -24.25% -15.64% -12.56% 1stdibs.Com Competitors -9.82% -28.80% -5.93%

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million -$20.96 million -5.16 1stdibs.Com Competitors $15.78 billion $829.21 million -4.44

1stdibs.Com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com. 1stdibs.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 1stdibs.Com and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 3 3 0 2.50 1stdibs.Com Competitors 308 1283 3378 64 2.64

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 271.82%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 81.40%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

1stdibs.Com competitors beat 1stdibs.Com on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

