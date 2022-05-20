$20.51 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) will announce $20.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.21 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $31.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $84.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $86.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $87.26 million, with estimates ranging from $85.95 million to $88.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. 249,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,182. The company has a market cap of $388.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.12. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

