22,184 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3,006.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $49.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $45,122.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $865,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,997.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,656 shares of company stock worth $20,485,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

