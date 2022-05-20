2,605,496 Shares in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,605,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,309,000. American Axle & Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.4% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.28% of American Axle & Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 327,835 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 110,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.33 million, a P/E ratio of -24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXL. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

